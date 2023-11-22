Telangana: Two new law colleges for BC students

One college each for men and women established in Ranga Reddy and Hanamkonda districts offering five-year BBA LLB and BA LLB courses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:40 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

One college each for men and women established in Ranga Reddy and Hanamkonda districts offering five-year BBA LLB and BA LLB courses

Hyderabad: The Backward Classes communities can now look forward to pursuing quality law education in the residential mode as two new law colleges exclusively meant for them have been set up in the State.

One law college each for men and women has been established in Ranga Reddy and Hanamkonda districts respectively and the Bar Council of India (BCI) recently extended its approval to the colleges as well.

Also Read BCI allows foreign lawyers, law firms to practice in India

A five-year BBA LLB and BA LLB programmes are on offer at the colleges. So far, one law college, each being operated by the Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies, offered five-year law courses in the residential mode.

Academics in new law colleges will commence this academic year and admissions will be on the basis of merit obtained by candidates in the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) for a five-year law course. Accordingly, both colleges have been incorporated into web-based counselling, which is currently underway. “This year, three law colleges including two under BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and a private college have been approved by the BCI. Admissions into these colleges will be through TS LAWCET,” officials said.

Apart from law education, the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) also offers agriculture, hotel management, film and media, animation, and VFX, photography, and digital imaging programmes through its degree colleges.

Currently, the society is operating 327 institutions from Class V to degree level, providing quality academics to 1.60 lakh students. In addition to 16 existing BC Welfare degree colleges, 17 new ones have been established with one each in the district this year.