Telangana: Universities, colleges to offer course on Cyber Security & Safety

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Hyderabad: The State universities and colleges will offer a new course on Cyber Security & Safety at the undergraduate level from the academic year 2023-2024.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) which constituted a committee comprising officials from the Police department, faculty of Osmania University, JNTU-H, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, and IIT-Hyderabad for designing the course curriculum met here on Thursday.

During the meeting chaired by TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, discussions were held on course curriculum and modalities (credit points) for introduction of the course from the next academic year.