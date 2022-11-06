Telangana University Students JAC calls for Chalo Raj Bhavan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:25 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana University Students Joint Action Committee (JAC) gave a call for “Chalo Raj Bhavan”, condemning the delay in approval of the Telangana Common Recruitment Board Bill. They cautioned that unless Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan clears the bill which was passed by the Telangana Assembly before Tuesday, they will lay siege to the Raj Bhavan to send a strong message.

During its latest meeting, the JAC accused the Governor of delaying the approval of the Bill at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre to meet their political agenda and acting against the interest of the people of the State. “Despite knowing that she had no option but approve the Bill, the Governor is intentionally delaying the approval of the Bill. Politics is being unnecessarily brought into policy matters,” the JAC said.

Unless the Governor does not approve the Bill immediately, the JAC said thousands of students from all State-run universities will participate in the ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’. They also warned the union government against misusing the Governors system to control the State governments in Opposition-ruled States.