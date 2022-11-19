Telangana urges KRMB to formulate rule curves for Srisailam, NSP

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to formulate rule curves for Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs (NSP).

In a letter to Chairman of the river board on Saturday, Telangana Enginer-in-Chief (Irrigation) C Muralidhar stated that the KRMB was not recognising the gross violation of the Bachawat Tribunal Award (KWDT-I). He stated that Telangana government had requested the KRMB and the Centre to furnish data utilised in the formulation of Rule Curves for Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs, but it was not done. He urged the authorities to revise Rule Curves as per the request made by the Telangana government.

Stating that though no flows were needed from Nagarjunasagar to Krishna Delta in lieu of diversion of Godavari water from Polavaram to Krishna as per the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT), the Rule Curve by Central Water Commission (CWC) contain release from NSP to Krishna delta. Similarly, Telangana has been requesting KRMB to modify Rule Curves providing power generation at Srisailam to be done by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in proposition to in-basin requirements from NSP, but so far not done, he stated.

Muralidhar also asked the KRMB to modify Rule Curves duly meeting in-basin needs of Telangana requirements of 160 TMC and also limiting outside basin diversion from Srisailam Reservoir by Andhra Pradesh to 34 TMC. He made it clear that Telangana government was not ready to accept proposal of Andhra Pradesh that water divert during spills shall not be accounted against shares of the States.

Enginer-in-Chief also asked the KRMB authorities to take up installation of a real time data acquisition system on canals downstream of Pothireddypadu head regulator. He stated that since Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme(RDS) anicut was in dilapidated condition, the KRMB should immediately take up modernisation works of the anicut. Telangana government urged the KRMB to keep the DPR in abeyance till the decision on Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II) was finalised.