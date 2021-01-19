Telangana vaccinates 51,997 healthcare workers on Day 3

No case of severe AEFI was reported anywhere,” Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao said.

Hyderabad: On the third day of the Covid vaccination drive in Telangana, 51,997 healthcare workers reported Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) with three of them requiring hospitalisation.

“All the admitted healthcare workers are stable. The nature of the adverse events was pain at the injection site, redness, nausea and giddiness.

No case of severe AEFI was reported anywhere,” Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao said.

The health department on Tuesday inoculated 51,997 healthcare workers taking the total number of healthcare workers who have received the Covid vaccine so far to 69,625.

The authorities had planned to conduct 894 sessions and cover 73,673 healthcare workers on the third day of the vaccine drive.

The percentage of beneficiaries who were vaccinated on Tuesday is 71 and the total percentage of healthcare workers who received the vaccine so far is 74.

The beneficiaries who were vaccinated on Tuesday included employees from healthcare institutions belonging to State and Union government.

Meanwhile, senior health officials have informed that a fresh batch of 3.48 lakh doses of Covid vaccine has reached Hyderabad.

After the first three days when Covid vaccine was administered to government healthcare workers, authorities will now start rolling out the vaccine to healthcare workers employed in private health sector.

