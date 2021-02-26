Telangana: Vishnu named as TITA north zone in-charge

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has appointed Ch Vishnu as its north zone in-charge. The Association, which initiated various initiatives in the field of education, health, agriculture and other sectors, has appointed officer-bearers after the State IT and Industries Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan directed the District Collectors to provide working space to TITA in district headquarters.

Ch Vishnu will supervise the work of TITA units of Adilabad, KB Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar districts. He was earlier TITA Jagitial unit secretary. Thanking TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala, Vishnu said that he would strive to attract investments and expand tech initiatives in north Telangana.

