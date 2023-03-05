Telangana will procure entire Yasangi paddy irrespective of Centre’s stand: Harish Rao

Harish Rao said Telangana was preparing to procure this Yasangi paddy by overcoming all challenges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is inaugurating Rythu Vedika at Chinna Gundavelly village in Siddipet district on Sunday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government would procure the entire Yasangi paddy irrespective of the Centre’s stand on paddy procurement in Telangana.

Addressing the gathering after participating in different programmes at Ravurukala village in Siddipet Rural on Sunday, the Minister said the Union government had earlier refused to purchase paddy from Telangana farmers. When a delegation of Telangana leaders met Union Minister Piyush Goel requesting him to purchase the paddy in 2020 Yasangi, Rao said the Union Minister even humiliated the Telangana people by suggesting to eat broken rice and refusing to procure paddy from the State. However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took all the responsibility to procure the entire paddy last year.

Assuring that the same would be repeated, Harish Rao said the State was preparing to procure this Yasangi paddy by overcoming all challenges. Stating that Telangana has become the rice bowl of South India by growing paddy in 54 lakh acres in Yasangi this year against Andhra Pradesh’s 16 lakh acres, he ridiculed former AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu‘s remarks of Telugu Desam Party bringing rice to Telangana.

The Minister inaugurated the newly built Grama Panchayat building at Ravurukala after laying a foundation for the Dubbaka to Appannapally BT road with an outlay of Rs 3.33 crore. Earlier, he inaugurated a Yoga Centre, Rythu Vedika and other development works at Chinna Gundavelly village.