Telangana: Woman found dead near Ranganayaka Sagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Siddipet: The body of an unidentified woman was found on the shores of the Ranganayaka Sagar Project under the Chinna Koduru Police Station limits on Sunday.

Since the project was brimming with water, it has been witnessing scores of tourists from various parts of the district. The woman was aged about 30 years and clad in a green saree and blue blouse.

Since no missing case was reported under Chinna Kodur Police Station, the police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide. A photo of the woman has been sent to all police stations to identify her, while the body was shifted to the Government General Hospital Siddipet.