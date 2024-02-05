Telangana: Yellandu MLA booked for kidnapping BRS councillor

An FIR was registered against Yellandu MLA Koram Kanakaiah and 16 others under IPC Section 365 read with Section 34 for alleged illegal detention and kidnap of a BRS councillor

Kothagudem: An FIR was registered against Yellandu MLA Koram Kanakaiah and 16 others under IPC Section 365 read with Section 34 for alleged illegal detention and kidnap of a BRS councillor on Monday.

According to Yellandu CI T Karunakar, the 3rd ward councillor K Nageswara Rao’s wife Venkatalaxmi lodged a complaint with the police accusing the MLA and others of kidnapping her husband in view of the motion of no confidence against Yellandu municipal chairman D Venkateshwar Rao. She also wanted the police to trace out her husband.

Yellandu MPP president Cheemala Nagaratnamma, Jani, Gonela Siddaiah, Koram Surender, Pingali Naresh, Kuragayala Jani, Mogili Eswar, Yelimisetti Sudhakar, Merugu Karthik, Sravan, Mandala Ramu, Esam Laxman, Bhargav, Punem Surender, Payam Krishna Prasad and Redya Naik were among those booked in the case.