Telangana’s Achalender Reddy elected Chairman of ‘Subsidiary Body on Implementation’ of CBD

His candidature has been endorsed with an acclamation by all the parties to CBD during plenary meeting on 19 October

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:07 AM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: C Achalender Reddy, IFS (Retd), currently Chairman, National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) ,has been elected unanimously by about 57 countries of Asia- Pacific Regional Group of UN, as Chairman of “ Subsidiary Body on Implementation”one of the two main organs of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

It is for the first time, an Indian and that too from Telangana , hailing from a non-descript village called ,Yerragollapahad, of Jangoan district has been elected unanimously as the Chairman of Subsidiary Body on Implementation.

This event took place at the head quarters of United Nations Environment Programme, Nairobi, capital of Kenya during the resumed session of COP 15 & 25th meeting of Subsidiary Body on Science, Technology and Technological Advice (SBSTTA).

The main functions and core areas of work of SBI include review of progress in implementation, strategic actions to enhance implementation, strengthening means of implementation,operations of the Convention and the protocols, Perform such other functions as may be determined by the Conference of Parties (COP).

Before Mr Reddy , the position of Chair SBI was held by Ms.Charlotta Sorqvist of Sweden .