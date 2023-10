Telangana’s CM Breakfast Scheme To Begin From October 6 | Mukhyamantri Alpahara Scheme

Named the 'CM's Breakfast Scheme,(Mukhyamantri Alpahara)' this program aims to nourish the young minds in government schools.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao, is all set to launch an unprecedented initiative. Named the ‘CM’s Breakfast Scheme,(Mukhyamantri Alpahara)’ this program aims to nourish the young minds in government schools.

Watch: