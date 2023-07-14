Telangana’s Pochampally Ikat is PM Modi’s gift to Brigitte Macron

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France has a touch of Telangana, with his gift to French President Emmanuel Macron’s spouse Brigitte Macron being a Pochampally Ikat sari in a sandalwood box.

Modi presented Macron with a pure sandalwood replica of a sitar, while the First Lady got the Pochampally Ikat sari.

Pochampally silk ikat fabric, which has its origins in the town of Pochampally in Telangana, is a mesmerizing testament to India’s rich textile heritage, agency reports said.

Renowned for its intricate designs and vibrant colors, Pochampally silk ikat sari encapsulates the beauty, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage of India, making it a true treasure in the world of textiles, read reports from France describing Modi’s gift.

The gifts were given after French President Emmanuel Macron earlier bestowed Modi with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest French honour in military or civilian orders.

Modi gifted a marble inlay work table to French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

The base marble is from Makrana, a town in Rajasthan, famous for high-quality marble, officials said.

A hand-knitted silk Kashmiri carpet was PM’s gift for French National Assembly president Yael Braun-Pivet while he presented sandalwood hand-carved elephant Ambavari to Gerard Larcher, president of the French Senate.