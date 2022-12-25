Telangana’s Rukmapur Sainik School student clears NDA, selected for IAF

A student of TSWRSS Rukmapur, Avula Umakanth has been selected for the Indian Air force

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Sun - 25 December 22

A student of TSWRSS Rukmapur, Avula Umakanth has been selected for the Indian Air force

Karimnagar: A student of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Sainik School (TSWRSS) in Rukmapur, Avula Umakanth has been selected for the Indian Air force.

He was selected for the pilot officer post after he cleared the National Defense Academy (NDA) exam held in April this year.

A native of Bibinagar of Yadadri-Bhongir district, Umakanth joined Rukmapur sainik school for intermediate in the year 2019. While pursuing an MPC course, he underwent Army training.

Besides students, he used to show excellent performance in Army training. Impressed by his performance, school authorities took him for the Air Force Academy parade held in Dundigal Air Force Academy in 2020.

After participating in the air force academy parade, Umakanth has decided to join the Indian Air Force. After completing intermediate, he joined Nizam College in Hyderabad, where he is pursuing BSc (MPE).

While continuing studies, he prepared for NDA exams and got selected for Indian Air Force by appearing for the test in April, 2022.

Hailing from a poor family, Umakanth strove hard to crack the job. While his mother Saraswathi is working as Anganwadi teacher, father Narsimhulu is a private employee.

His brother Saivarun is studying B.Tech second year in Basara IIIT. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and TSWREIS Secretary Ronald Rose recently appreciated the family members of Umakanth.

Umakanth is the second person who was selected for NDA from Rukmapur Sainik School. In 2021, a cadet from the school, P Ashok Sai was also selected for Indian Air force by clearing the NDA exam.

Apart from the Air Force, a number of students of the school got selected for BSF, CISF, police and other departments, school sources said.