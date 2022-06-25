Telangana’s Shivani clinches gold at 38th Sub-Junior National Aquatic Championship

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Shivani Karra clinched a gold medal in the 50m backstroke event after clocking 34.93 seconds at the 38th sub-junior national aquatic championship at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Swimming Complex, Rajkot on Saturday.

The 11-year-old Shivani also won a silver medal in the 100m butterfly event with a timing of 1.14.81 and a bronze medal in the 4x50m freestyle relay. This is her third overall medal.

Shivani, who trains under coach Ayush Yadav at the Gachibowli Stadium Swimming Pool, is a Class VI student of Jubilee Hills Public School. Coach Ayush said it was a big achievement for the swimmer and a proud moment for the State. He also said Shivani will bring more laurels to the State.