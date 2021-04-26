Telugu film industry pays tributes to veteran actor Potti Veeraiah

“Personally and professionally, Veeraiah faced lot many struggles in his life. Acting in various south Indian language films for five decades, Veeraiah created his own mark in Telugu film industry,” Chiranjeevi said in a statement.

By | Published: 2:43 pm

Hyderabad: Actor couple Jeevitha and Dr Rajasekhar along with several other industry people on Monday paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of veteran actor Potti Veeraiah. The actor passed here in the city on Sunday evening following a heart stroke.

Expressing condolences, Megastar Chiranjeevi recalled his association with Veeraiah. “Personally and professionally, Veeraiah faced lot many struggles in his life. Acting in various south Indian language films for five decades, Veeraiah created his own mark in Telugu film industry,” Chiranjeevi said in a statement.

In various interviews, Veeraiah had admitted that he wouldn’t have survived if he had not received the love and support from industry people. Only because of the monetary help and support from Movie Artistes’ Association, he was able to lead life without much suffering for food and shelter.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .