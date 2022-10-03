Telugu party will create history in national politics: KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:34 AM, Mon - 3 October 22

Citing the trend of Telugu movies setting records on the pan India level, the Minister said the people should extend their cooperation to such endeavours.

Karimnagar: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the day when a Telugu party would create history in national politics would come soon.

Participating in the closing ceremony of Karimnagar Kalotsavalu held at Ambedkar stadium here on Sunday night, Rama Rao said the TRS party, which was formed on April 27, 2001, conducted the ‘Simha Garjana’ meeting in Karimnagar on May 17. A Separate Telangana was achieved with the support of Karimnagar people.

The decision taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Karimnagar was going to make history, he said and sought cooperation from the public.

Referring to the revolutionary Telugu song ‘Erra Jenda’ sung by Vandemataram Srinivas, the Minister said the pink flag was formed with the merger of both red and white colors. The development sought by the red color earlier was brought about by Chandrashekhar Rao. The people, who earlier sought the red color, were now following the Chief Minister.

Talking about folk artists, Rama Rao said the Telangana government would support artists. Already, 574 artists were provided employment under the Telangana Cultural Council led by its chairman Rasamai Balakishan.

The Minister, calling for the Kalotsavalu to be organized in Hyderabad too, also recalled his childhood days in Karimnagar and said he was born at the Karimnagar Mission hospital and studied in Saint Joseph school for five years.