Telugu poets host Kavi Sammelanam to mark Ugadi festival in Mancherial

Poets felicitate Additional Collector B Rahul during a Kavi Sammelanam hosted in Mancherial on Sunday

Mancherial: A Kavi Sammelanam or gathering of poets was organised to mark Ugadi festival slated for Tuesday, here on Sunday. The event was hosted jointly by District Sahithi Samrakshana Samithi and Sangeetha Sahithya Sudha Vahini.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul, who was the chief guest of the event, said that poets play an invaluable role in making people aware. There were many poets with excellent artistic skills who observed and analyzed the happenings in the society in their own style and presented them in a way that people could understand, he maintained.

Sahithi Samrakshana Samthi district President Dandanayakula Vaman Rao, Dr Dasari Srinith Goud of Sangeetha Sahithya Sudha Vahini, prominent litterateurs Dr MV Patvardhan, Bonagiri Raja Reddy, Alladi Srinivas, Durgam Rajesh Goud, Adduguri Srilaxmi, Dasari Padma, Ponukanti Dakshina Murthy and many others were present.