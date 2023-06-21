| Temperatures Above Normal In Hyderabad Respite Only After Couple Of Days

On Wednesday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degree Celsius, 4 degree Celsius more than the normal temperature.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:01 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Hyderabad: Though the southern parts of Telangana received little rains on Tuesday, Hyderabad remains in sweltering heat with mercury levels continuing to be above the usual normal.

On Wednesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 38 degree Celsius, 4 degree Celsius more than the normal temperature. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad, the normal temperature during June must be around 34 degree Celsius.

According to Sravani, Scientist C Incharge at IMD-Hyderabad, the monsoons have not entered central Telangana including Hyderabad yet, and are expected to arrive in a couple of days.

STATE

Across the State, while some of the places in districts including Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Mancherial, and Yadadri-Bhuwanagiri witnessed moderate rainfall, heat wave gripped most parts of Telangana.

Districts including Nirmal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Jagtial, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Khammam, Suryapet, Peddapalli, Yadadri Bhuwanagiri, Adilabad, Siddipet, Nizamabad, and Kamareddy experienced intense heat with temperatures above 40 degree Celsius.

However, weather experts are expecting that the monsoon will engulf the entire State by June 23.

Maximum temperature (in degree C)

State

Dasturabad, Nirmal – 43.2

Timmapur, Karimnagar – 42.8

Damacherla, Nalgonda – 42

Peddur, Rajanna Siricilla – 41.7

City

Saroornagar – 40.9

Uppal – 40.8

Secunderabad – 40.3

Musheerabad – 40