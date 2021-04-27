Temperatures inch close to 40 degree C in Hyderabad

The highest temperature recorded was 39.4 degree Celsius at Nagole, Narayanaguda and Jubilee Hills.

Hyderabad: The day time temperatures in Hyderabad on Monday increased substantially with several automatic weather stations (AWS) recording temperatures of over 39 degree Celsius. The highest temperature recorded was 39.4 degree Celsius at Nagole, Narayanaguda and Jubilee Hills. Overall, 12 places recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degree Celsius.

Several other places saw temperatures ranging between 38.3 and 39 degree Celsius. The lowest maximum temperature of 38.3 degree Celsius was recorded at IS Sadan. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures are expected to hover around 38 degree Celsius over the next three days, with cloudy skies or a couple of spells of rain towards the evening. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 25 degree Celsius in the next few days.