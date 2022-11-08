Temples in erstwhile Karimnagar closed due to lunar eclipse

10:03 AM, Tue - 8 November 22

Karimnagar: Famous temples in the erstwhile Karimnagar district have been closed due to lunar eclipse on Tuesday. Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy, Dharmapuri Laxminarsimha Swamy, Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy and other shrines were closed early in the morning after morning prayers.

Vemulawada temple was closed after performing “Prahatkalapuja” at 5.38 am. Temple will be reopened in the evening and devotees will be allowed into the shrine after 8 pm after performing Punyahavachanam, Samprokshanam and Nivedana pujas.

On the occasion of Karthika Pournami, Jwalathoranam will be performed in the shrine on Tuesday night.

Dharmapuri shrine was closed at 6 am after performing Abhishekam and Harathi Mantrapushpam pujas. Temple will be reopened at 6 on Wednesday and devotees will be allowed after performing Samprokshanam and Abhishekam.