Ten Alexandrine Parakeets seized from two persons in Hyderabad

A wildlife offence case has been registered against the two accused persons and further action is being taken against them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: Forest officials on Wednesday seized 10 chicks of the Alexandrine Parakeet, an Indian Bird protected and listed in the Schedules of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, from two persons at Aramghar area.

A wildlife offence case has been registered against the two accused persons and further action is being taken against them. According to forest officials, a team of the Anti-poaching Squad intercepted a two-wheeler near Aramghar and during checking it was found that the persons were carrying 10 chicks of Alexandrine Parakeet in a carton.

The two, Mohhamad Ahsanuddin and Syed Burhanuddin, revealed that they purchased the 10 chicks from a person in Shadnagar and were transporting them to Hyderabad to sell them for Rs 25,000.

Poaching of birds and animals listed in Schedule – II of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 violates Section – 9 and illegal trade in Wild animals and wild animal products are violations under Section – 49 of the Act. This offence is punishable under Section – 51 of the Act with imprisonment up to 3 years and fine up to Rs 5 lakh.

The Alexandrine parakeet, also called the Alexandrine parrot, is a gentle, independent and medium-sized bird known to be relatively quiet compared to their Indian ring-neck cousins.