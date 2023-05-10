Ten persons injured after company bus overturns in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:09 AM, Wed - 10 May 23

Medak: Ten employees of MSN Laboratories Private Limited were injured as the company bus they were traveling in overturned after it was hit by a private travel bus on NH-44 near Chegunta on Wednesday morning.

One of the victims, Ravi Shankar Reddy, sustained serious injuries in the incident. The management of the company has rushed all the employees to a nearby hospital.

Ravi Shankar Reddy was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

The bus was carrying 25 employees from Siddipet to their unit located at Chandampet when the incident happened. A case was registered by Chegunta Police.