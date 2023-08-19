Tennis: Hyderabad’s Sai Karteek pair clinch doubles title at 25K ITF Futures

Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Huang Tsung Hao of Chinese Taipei continued their fine run as they clinched the men's doubles title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Huang Tsung Hao winners of mens double event at Tainan

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Huang Tsung Hao of Chinese Taipei continued their fine run as they clinched the men’s doubles title at the World Tour Tennis 25K ITF Futures held at Tainan, Chinese Taipei on Saturday.

The Indian-Chinese Taipei pair was up against Japanese Masabayashi Tomohiro and Matsuda Koki in the final. The Sai Karteek cruised to a comfortable 6-3 win in the opening set. They continued their domination in the second set as well winning it 6-4 for the title.

The win marks the city player’s sixth title and second consecutive 25K victory in his tenth final appearance.