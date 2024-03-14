TG series for new vehicle registration from Friday

The Transport department will be issuing the ‘TG’ prefix replacing the ‘TS’ prefix to all new vehicles getting registered at different Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices across the State from Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 09:02 PM

Hyderabad: The Transport department will be issuing the ‘TG’ prefix replacing the ‘TS’ prefix to all new vehicles getting registered at different Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices across the State from Friday.

This apart, a new series of registrations i.e, TG-0001 will also be commencing the same day. This was announced by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Hanamkonda on Thursday. The TG registration will be applicable to new vehicle registrations from Friday. Regarding the existing vehicles, the State government was yet to issue instructions, a transport department official said.

The union government had issued gazette orders on Tuesday permitting the State government to issue ‘TG’ prefix to the vehicle registrations. Following these orders, the State government on Thursday issued gazette orders using ‘TG’ in place of ‘TS’ for use as registration mark to Telangana.

Accordingly, the vehicles getting registered in Adilabad will now get the registration number bearing ‘TG-01’ synchronizing the Registering Authority code. Similarly, for vehicles getting registered in Hyderabad limits, the registration bearing number series will be TG-09, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14.

Though there are 33 districts in the State, the vehicle registration series for different districts will extend till TG-38. While, Adilabad district vehicles will have registration plates with TG-01 series, those in Narayanpet will have TG-38 series.

Police department vehicles would be registered under TG 09 series starting with ‘P’. The series with T, U, V, W, X and Y would be allocated to transport vehicles like tractors, trailers etc. All the series starting with ‘Z’ will be allotted exclusively to RTC.

The Minister said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had appealed to union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to permit changing the vehicle registration series from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’. To this effect, a resolution was also passed in the State Assembly and the cabinet had also approved the same.

This apart from TG registration, the State government was making changes in Telangana Talli, Telangana State song, he added, also assuring that the State government was committed to ensure auto drivers welfare.