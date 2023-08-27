“Thailand Week 2023” held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:21 AM, Sun - 27 August 23

Hyderabad: Thai Trade Center, Chennai, representing the Ministry of Commerce, and the Royal Thai Government organized an 3-day exhibition, “Thailand Week 2023” from August 24-27 in Hyderabad.

The event showcased various products ranging from fashion, household, health and beauty, pet care, and food and beverage. The event focused on introducing and promoting Thai products and enhancing bilateral trade between India and Thailand.