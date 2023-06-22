Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo’s first-look poster released

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 AM, Thu - 22 June 23

Hyderabad: Leo is Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming pan-India film under the direction ofLokesh Kanagaraj. We all know that Lokesh Kanagaraj is making consecutive movies with interconnections to each other in the LCU, Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe. After Kaithi with Karthi and Vikram with Kamal Haasan, Lokesh is making Leo with Thalapathy Vijay, which is a part of the LCU.

Leo was announced in May 2022 with the tentative title ‘Thalapathy 67’. The film’s production started with the announcement of a huge cast and also with the release of a promo named ‘Bloody Sweet’. Leo has the most craze in Kollywood’s upcoming movies since it has a connection with Vikram and Kaithi.

Today, the makers of Leo released the first look poster of the film on the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday. Vijay looks intense and wild in the poster. Also, it seems like Lokesh is hinting to the audience at the negative shades of Vijay’s character in the film with the addition of a hyena in the first look poster. The background shows that the film is set in Kashmir, where the makers completed the first schedule of production.

A few film analysts and netizens also predict that Thalapathy Vijay might play a dual role or a character with dual shades in the film. This is because Vijay’s looks from the first look and the first single promo are different. If this is true, Thalapathy’s fans will have a special feast from Lokesh.

Leo is produced by S. Lalit Kumar under the banner of 7 Screen Studios. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead. Sanjay Dutt is the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film.