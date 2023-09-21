| Thane Alert Constable Saves Woman As She Falls Trying To Board Train

The woman was attempting to board an Ambernath down train at 2:21 pm on Wednesday when she slipped and was being dragged by the train

By PTI Published Date - 06:36 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Thane: A woman’s life was saved by an alert railway police constable after she began falling into the gap between the platform and suburban train in Vithalwadi station in Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The woman was attempting to board an Ambernath down train at 2:21 pm on Wednesday when she slipped and was being dragged by the train, Kalyan railway police station senior inspector Mukesh Dhage said.

Police naik Rushikesh Mane quickly pulled her on to the platform before she could fall into the gap, he said.

The woman told police her 9-year-old daughter had already boarded the train and, therefore, made this risky attempt, Dhage said.

The girl and mother were united later, he added.

