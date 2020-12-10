Thanksgiving Day with a difference

The little ones came up with beautiful greeting cards wishing their parents and teachers on the occasion.

By | Published: 5:43 pm

Thanksgiving Day was celebrated at Kairos International School where the management and staff dedicated the “Thanksgiving Day” to their parents. They sent messages and asked students to prepare greeting cards for the day. The little ones came up with beautiful greeting cards wishing their parents and teachers on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, School Principal “We are always happy when Thanksgiving Day approaches because this festive occasion allows us to appreciate and express our gratitude to all those with whom we have worked together and have had a fruitful association.”

The Principal assured parents that the school will work hard for the better development of children and sought parents’ cooperation in guiding their wards for a promising and bright future through a holistic approach in education and training. A warm Thanksgiving Day to you for being unwavering support, the Principal added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .