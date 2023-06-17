| The Chicken Sandwich That Broke The Internet To Be Available In Hyderabad

The popular food chain opened their first stores in Chennai and Bengaluru, Now, Hyderabad will soon get a taste of the “instantly famous” according to the ‘Time’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: Popeyes, Louisiana’s famous fried chicken, has arrived in India. The popular food chain opened their first stores in Chennai and Bengaluru. Now, Hyderabad will soon get a taste of the “instantly famous” according to the ‘Time’.

Popeyes recently revealed a poster on their Instagram with Charminar in the background asking the viewers to guess where their next location would be opened, with excited comments from Hyderabadis, while fellow Indians were keen that the popular food joint opens stores in their respective cities.

They have drawn long lines in every store that has been opened so far, including China, the USA, the UK, Canada, Philippines, Switzerland, Brazil, Romania, Chennai and Bengaluru.

With Hyderabadis known for being serious about their food, the store is sure to see a grand launch in Ameerpet at the Asian Satyam Mall on June 30.