Deccan Page: A homegrown social media app

Rambabu, a BTech graduate has embarked on an ambitious journey to build his own startup named Deccan Page.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: Rambabu, a BTech graduate hailing from Markapur, Andhra Pradesh, has embarked on an ambitious journey to build his own startup named Deccan Page. Motivated by the near absence of homegrown social media apps in India, Rambabu aims to create a platform that combines social networking and e-commerce. In 2021, he took the first step towards realizing his vision by initiating the development of his startup.

After a year of dedicated efforts, Rambabu officially launched Deccan Page in August 2022 in Hyderabad. At its initial stage, the startup is actively seeking investors to fuel its growth and development. Rambabu, along with his friends, initially pooled their funds to kickstart the venture.

Deccan Page offers both a website and a mobile app to its users. The website has gained significant attention, accumulating an impressive 700,000 views worldwide. Furthermore, the mobile app has garnered over 10,000 downloads, showcasing a positive reception among users.

Driven by his commitment to expanding Deccan Page, Rambabu aims to transform it into a thriving platform catering to the needs and preferences of Indian users, integrating social media and e-commerce seamlessly. Recognizing the importance of data security, Rambabu ensures that users’ data is safeguarded from hacking and unauthorized sharing.

Moreover, Deccan Page has recently tied up with a well-established fertilizers company, solidifying its financial stability. Currently, the startup boasts a team of six members, actively working towards its growth and success.

Deccan Page stands out as a unique platform that combines shopping, and content sharing through text, photos, and videos. It acts as a powerful search engine, enabling users to store and retrieve specific data for business and personal purposes. Additionally, it facilitates connection and communication among users, allowing them to chat, share high-resolution photos, and express their views through blogs.

The firm is looking for investment and seeking the government’s support to spread its wings further.