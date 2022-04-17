The Great-Hyderabadi Kitchen

Hyderabad: Whenever we think of Hyderabad, what comes to mind is its famed Biryani. But, the city is much more than just Biryani! Let’s take a look at the different culture of Thalis the city offers:

Rajasthani and Gujarati Thalis

Rajdhani in Banjara hills is a vegetarian only-thali restaurant where you get to have the best of Rajasthani and Gujrathi dishes. The menu changes with the occasion or the festive seasons. Ohris’s De Thale in Begumpet also serves thalis with both Rajasthani and Gujarati cuisines.

Rajthali in Jubilee hills is a vegetarian restaurant that serves unlimited Rajasthani thali. Jalram Foods in Koti provides authentic Gujarati thali.

South Indian Thalis:

Simply South restaurant in Film Nagar and Jubilee hills serves South Indian cuisine. You can choose from thalis of five states—Andhra, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Each Thali will have authentic vegetarian food items from their respective origins.

Rayalaseema Ruchulu, Vivaha Bhojanambu, Subbayagari hotel, are few other restaurants which offer thalis from the three Telugu states. Pathemari, a Kerala restaurant in Nampally serves both veg and non-veg thalis.

Punjabi Thali

The Punjabi Special Non-Veg Thali from NorFest – The Dhaba, Dilsukhnagar is a must-try. This is the ideal thali for all the meat lovers in town, with nearly 15-17 food items on the menu and a variety of chicken curry every day.

In Hyderabad, there are numerous restaurants and dhabas that serve Punjabi cuisine.

Chinese Platter:

Yummy express in Madhapur is offering Chinese platters for the first time in the city. The restaurant has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian platters. Soft noodles, fried rice, manchurian gravy, gobi manchurian, chilli potato, and mayonnaise salad are just a few of the mouthwatering dishes on the menu.

Millet Thali:

Not only is the city food-loving, but it is also health-conscious. Ahobilam Foods – Millet Cave in Madhapur serves millets-based cuisine; Millet roti, millet rice, brown rice, curries, and sambar are included in the Millet Thali.

