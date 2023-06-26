The largest Haj in history begins in Saudi Arabia

Pilgrims flocked to Mina as the sun rose on Monday following Tawaf Al Qudum, the first step of the five-day Haj pilgrimage after cladding Ihram.

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 05:44 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Jeddah: The annual Haj pilgrimage commenced early on Monday, with lakhs of Muslims from around the world – including nearly 7,000 from Telangana – taking part for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to be the largest in history, because after Covid restrictions have been relaxed completely in most parts of the world, millions from across the world are slated to travel to Islam’s holiest site.

Pilgrims flocked to Mina as the sun rose on Monday following Tawaf Al Qudum, the first step of the five-day Haj pilgrimage after cladding Ihram. Ihram is the white cloth referring to a sacred state that Muslims enter and remain in during the special rituals and events that are required to complete Haj and Umrah.

Embarking on a journey to Mina is a crucial part of the Haj, where they will spend an entire day and night praying and preparing for the most significant day of the pilgrimage. Mina, 8 Km away from the Grand Mosque, is a historical and religious landmark in Makkah valley, also known as tent city where pilgrims will camp in the state of Ihram until the Haj ritual completes. From Mina, pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat, where Prophet Mohammed delivered his final sermon.

“I am simply speechless as my life dream came true as I am going to board the train for Mina,” said Mohammed Yaqub, a resident of Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad who came along with his wife to perform Haj.

Just hours before the beginning of Haj, 56-year-old Mohammed Shamsheer Pasha of Mahabubnagar, died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday. A total of 49 of Indian pilgrims died so far before the beginning of Haj.

The temperature is 44 degree Celsius with humidity in the Mina area in the noon hours and is expected to reach 46 degree Celsius.

Indian Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Consul General Md. Shahid Alam and Consul Mohammed Jaleel were supervising the Indian pilgrim movement to Mina in the early hours of Monday.

Saudi health authorities are making special arrangements for Haj for those who fall sick and unable to move. Special ambulances have been arranged for such people.