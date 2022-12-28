Theme is new scheme of Mancherial eateries

Eateries are adopting innovative ways to attract customers of the modern era. They are creating pleasant ambience using various creative yet interesting themes.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 03:50 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Mancherial: Thematic dining is a new scheme being implemented by hotels of Mancherial district centre in order to entice customers. While savoring their favorite delicacies, foodies now can experience the ambience of a beach, royal palace, cave, forest, rural lifestyle, prison, film studio and desert in a hotel of the town. Sounds incredible, but one can find a wide range of themes if you enter an eatery here.

“We have created special dining rooms with 15 different themes including cave, prison, village, beach, dinosaur, hut, Maryada Ramanna, Rajasthan, etc., in order to draw the attention of foodies. Customers are expecting not only quality and delicious food, but also wanting to experience a certain ambience. Creating various themes is a new trend catching up eateries of the town,” Ravi, the owner of Surabhi Grand Restaurant told ‘Telangana Today.’

Experts from Hyderabad roped in

In order to create these attractive themes, the hotels are earmarking huge chunks of funds and are roping artists, sculptors and experts from Hyderabad and many other cities of the country by paying higher remuneration. Popular eateries are spending somewhere between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore to makeover the ambience using the different themes and has become the most-sought after destination to the foodies.

Meanwhile, the eateries are engaging chefs from several parts of the country. They are hiring experienced and trained chefs from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and many other states by offering handsome salaries and providing accommodation facilities. Mancherial district headquarters, considered as the commercial hub of north Telangana, houses nearly 100 hotels as per information provided by the authorities.

Sunku Chandra Sreenu, an electrician of SCCL from Coal Chemical Complex (CCC) in Naspur mandal opined that eating food in a dining room decorated with a theme would save time and money. He said that if you want to dine in a rural part, you can feel the ambience of a village by having lunch in a hut.