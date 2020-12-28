This eggless jaggery cake is a healthy bake

Welcome the New Year with the soft, spongy Wheat Flour Cake worth to bookmark special occasions in our life

Cakes are, undoubtedly, everyone’s favourite and when it’s eggless, a treat for vegetarians. This Whole Wheat Sponge Cake is a healthy alternative for all as baked with jaggery, crunchy with nuts and flavourful with fruits. A satisfying bake for a special occasion for your family and friends.

Wheat is an important source of carbohydrates, and is also considered as the leading source of vegetable protein globally. Wheat flour is made from grinding the whole grain, which is widely used for making many recipes, like bread, roti, dosa, paniyaram, pan cakes, halwa, pudding, and cakes as well. Wheat flour, when combined with jaggery, makes a healthy alternative for a sweet craving, and a wholesome meal as well.

So let’s see how to bake a soft, spongy cake worth to bookmark our special occasions in our lives. A perfect and a complete treat for any celebration.

* Serves: 5

* Preparation time: 2 hours

* Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

* Wheat flour: 1 cup

* Vegetable oil: 1/4 cup

* Jaggery, grated: 1/2 cup

* Hot water: 1/4 cup

* Curd: 2 tbsps

* Milk: 1/4 cup

* Salt: 1/4 kg

* Corn flour: 2 tsps

* Baking powder: 1 tsp

* Baking soda: 1/2 tsp

* Dry dates: 1 tbsp

* Cherries: 1 tbsp

* Yellow raisins: 1 tbsp

* Black raisins: 1 tbsp

* Green raisins: 1 tbsp

* Orange juice: 1/2 cup

* Cashews, chopped: 2 tbsps

* Walnuts: 2 tbsps

* Almonds: 2 tbsps

* Tutti frutti: 2 tbsps

* Dry kiwi: 1 tbsp

* Dry ginger powder: 1/2 tsp

* Cinnamon powder: 1/2 tsp

Method

* To a mixing bowl, add 1/2 a cup grated jaggery, 1/4 cup of hot water and mix it well until jaggery melts.

* Add 1/2 a cup of fresh orange juice, or any other fruit juice and mix well.

* Add 2 tbsps of cherries, yellow, black, and green raisins, 2 tbsps of dry dates and kiwi pieces.

* Then, add 2 tbsps of tutti fruti and mix them all.

* Soak and marinate them for a minimum of an hour’s time, the more it is soaked, the tastier it is. Cover with a lid.

* Take another mixing bowl and add 2 tbsps curd, blend it till soft, add 1/4 cup milk and mix well. The buttermilk is ready.

* Add 2 tbsps of cashews, walnuts, and almonds or any other nuts of your choice. Add 1 tbsp of white flour.

* Take a wide and thick-bottomed pan, add 1/4 kg salt in it, place a lid and preheat the pan on medium flame.

* In the meantime, batter can be prepared: to the soaked fruits, add 1/4 cup of oil and mix.

* Add 1 cup of wheat flour, 1 tsp of baking powder, 1/2 tsp of baking soda, 1/4 tsp of cinnamon powder, and dry ginger powder each.

* Then, add 2 tbsps of corn flour and mix well. Add buttermilk, stirring it well till we get the required consistency.

* To this mixture, add the dry fruit/nuts mixture.

* Take a baking tray, grease it with some oil, spread it with butter paper or sprinkle some dry flour on it.

* Pour batter till halfway to the tray, tap it once to remove the air bubbles.

* Garnish it with some nuts/dry fruits.

* Place a stand in the preheated vessel, and place the baking tray on it.

* Bake it on low flame for 40 to 50 minutes with a lid on it.

* If baking it in an oven, bake at 200 degrees celsius for 50 to 60 minutes.

* After 40 minutes insert a toothpick — if it comes out clean it’s perfectly baked, let it cool down.

* Serve the cake and relish it thoroughly.

