Maharashtra team of officials hail Telangana’s Haritha Haram

Led by Principal Secretary (Revenue and Forests) B Venugopal Reddy, a team of officials visited Telangana to study the implementation of Haritha Haram programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Hyderabad: A Maharashtra team of senior officials hailed Telangana’s Haritha Haram programme and is planning to replicate the programme in a big way in their State.

Led by Principal Secretary (Revenue and Forests) B Venugopal Reddy, a team of officials visited Telangana to study the implementation of Haritha Haram programme. A special meeting was convened at Aranya Bhavan here on Saturday.

PCCF RM Dobriyal made a power point presentation, besides briefing on the measures taken by the forest department in effective implementation of Haritha Haram programme in Telangana.

The measures taken by Telangana government to increase green cover were laudable. The initiative to increase green cover in urban areas, urban forest parks, avenue plantations along the roadsides, establishing nurseries in gram panchayats were commendable, said Venugopal Reddy.

The efforts of forest department were supported by political will. The decision to amend Panchayatraj and Municipal Acts to bring more accountability was very good, he said.

“We heard from many people that when a green canopy of trees welcomes on roads, it is considered that one has entered Telangana limits” Venugopal Reddy said.

Since 2015, the Telangana government planted 292 crore saplings. For the 2024 season, plans have been laid to plant 20 crore saplings, Telangana officials explained to their counterparts.