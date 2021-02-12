Three arrested for extortion, attempt to murder in Hyderabad

According to the police, Naseerudin was earlier involved in extortion of ‘mamools’ from petty vendors and hawkers in and around Charminar

Hyderabad: The Hussainialam police on Friday arrested a rowdy sheeter and two others on charges of extortion and attempting to murder a hawker.

The arrested persons were Abdullah Bin Mohammed (80), a resident of Talabkatta in Bhavani Nagar, Mohd Naseeruddin alias Gunna Naseer (65), of Bhavani Nagar, Siddiq Bin Mahmood (24), a fitness trainer from Arhan Nagar in Yakuthpura and Mohd Safiuddin (24) a fruit juice seller from Bibi Nagar in Moghapura.

According to the police, Naseerudin was earlier involved in extortion of ‘mamools’ from petty vendors and hawkers in and around Charminar.

“Claiming to have support of political leaders, he extorted people, mostly petty vendors on the roadside. He was earlier involved in 18 cases in Bhavani Nagar, including extortion. A rowdy sheet was opened against him at Bhavani Nagar since 2018,” said Gajrao Bhupal, DCP South Zone.

On Monday, Abdullah, who sells hand bags at Charminar had a fight with one Mohd Majid, also a hawker, over their business space. Abdullah later called Naseeruddin, who came to the spot with his associates and attacked and injured Majid and his brother Mohd Naveed.

Following a complaint from Naveed, the Hussainialam police booked a case for extortion and attempt to murder and arrested the trio.

