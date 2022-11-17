Three arrested for kidnapping businessman in Hyderabad

Published: Updated On - 03:56 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Hyderabad: Three persons who allegedly kidnapped a businessman due to financial disputes between them were arrested by the Meerpet police on Thursday.

The arrested persons have been identified as V Pawan Kumar (36), Renivatla Venkatesh (30) and Abotula Govinda Rao (29), all native of Andhra Pradesh. One of their associate Patnam Kannan (42), is absconding.

According to the police, the victim Rayidi Radhakrishna and Pawan had started an internet business and the former invested close to Rs. 70 lakh. Over a period of time differences cropped up between them and Pawan asked Radhakrishna to refund the money to him to which the latter did not oblige leading to enmity between them. Later, Radhakrishna shifted to Hyderabad.

“Pawan tracked down the residential address of Radhakrishna in the city through his sources and came here recently along with two of his associates Govinda and Kannan. On Tuesday morning the suspects kidnapped Radhakrishna who was on way to his office and bundled him in a car and demanded money from his family,” said Meerpet Inspector, M Mahender Reddy. The businessman was later released.

On a complaint from the wife of Radhakrishna, the police formed teams and nabbed all the three persons and rescued the man.