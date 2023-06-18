Three arrested for killing retired MPDO in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Representational Image

Hanamkonda/Jangaon: The Bachchannapet police along with a Task Force team arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of retired MPDO Nalla Ramakrishnaiah (70).

Addressing a press conference held on Sunday in Hanamkonda, Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath said the arrested persons were Gurboyna Anjaiah from Gopal Nagar, Dolakonda Srikanth, and Shivaratri Basha, aka Bhaskar, both from Bachchannapet mandal. Two other suspects, Dandungula Tirupati and Dandungula Raju, were absconding, he said.

During the operation, the police managed to recover crucial evidence, including a car, three cellphones, and Rs.15,000 from the suspects. Ranganath said the murder stemmed from a land dispute. Anjaiah, the prime accused, had a dispute with Ramakrishnaiah over Survey No. 174. Earlier, Anjaiah had allegedly offered Tirupathi, a close relative, Rs 50,000 to eliminate Ramakrishnaiah. Subsequently, Tirupati recruited three contract killers by offering supari.

The incident unfolded on the evening of June 15 when the four accused abducted Ramakrishnaiah during his journey from Bachchannapet to Pochannapet. They took him to Chinnaramancharla village, where they allegedly strangled him to death. The body was later disposed of in a quarry pond in the Champak Hills area of Jangaon, Ranganath said.