Three dead in separate incidents in erstwhile Khammam

Khammam: Three persons died in separate accidents in erstwhile Khammam district on Saturday.
In a road incident at Cherla mandal headquarters a youth, K Raghava (22) of Madhira was mowed down by a speeding lorry while he was crossing the road. In another incident at Bommanapalli B Palanetra (18) of Tekulapalli mandal was killed when a tractor he was driving overturned on a main road.
A Tondalagoparam of Madhira mandal, a tractor driver Radhakrishna (35) was killed when the vehicle he was driving overturned.