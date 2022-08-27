| Three Dead In Separate Incidents In Erstwhile Khammam

Three dead in separate incidents in erstwhile Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Khammam: Three persons died in separate accidents in erstwhile Khammam district on Saturday.

In a road incident at Cherla mandal headquarters a youth, K Raghava (22) of Madhira was mowed down by a speeding lorry while he was crossing the road. In another incident at Bommanapalli B Palanetra (18) of Tekulapalli mandal was killed when a tractor he was driving overturned on a main road.

A Tondalagoparam of Madhira mandal, a tractor driver Radhakrishna (35) was killed when the vehicle he was driving overturned.