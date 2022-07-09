Three held for bike theft in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:17 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Three persons, two of them juveniles, were apprehended by the Afzalgunj police and 13 bikes including Royal Enfields, Yamaha R15s and Bajal Pulsars stolen from the city were recovered from them. Three other suspects were absconding.

The arrested person was identified as Mohammed Mahboob (24) while the absconding suspects were Azher, Fazil and Salman. All of them were natives of Bidar in Karnataka, police said, adding that the gang was involved in bike theft cases in Afzalgunj, Chaderghat, Miyapur, Sanathnagar in Hyderabad and Kohir, Zaheerabad and Sadashivpet in Sangareddy district.

The police have asked two-wheeler owners to fix GPS trackers to their vehicles so that it would be easy to find if stolen.