Three held for setting ablaze vehicles in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police arrested three persons who allegedly set ablaze four vehicles due to personal issues.
The arrested persons were identified as S Chintu (20), P Narsimha (20) and Gurram Jaipal (20), all residents of Hayathnagar.
“Chintu was having personal vengeance against a person K Ganesh as the latter was into a love relationship with the sister of Chintu. Presuming that the vehicles belong to Ganesh, the three suspects on two different instances set ablaze three two-wheelers and an auto trolley. Actually the vehicles belonged to some other persons,” said Hayathnagar Inspector, H Venkateshwarlu.
The police identified the three persons with the help of surveillance cameras and arrested them.