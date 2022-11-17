Three held for setting ablaze vehicles in Hyderabad

Published Date - 09:34 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

(Representational Image) The Hayathnagar police arrested three persons who allegedly set ablaze four vehicles due to personal issues.

The arrested persons were identified as S Chintu (20), P Narsimha (20) and Gurram Jaipal (20), all residents of Hayathnagar.

“Chintu was having personal vengeance against a person K Ganesh as the latter was into a love relationship with the sister of Chintu. Presuming that the vehicles belong to Ganesh, the three suspects on two different instances set ablaze three two-wheelers and an auto trolley. Actually the vehicles belonged to some other persons,” said Hayathnagar Inspector, H Venkateshwarlu.

The police identified the three persons with the help of surveillance cameras and arrested them.