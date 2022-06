| Three Inspectors Transferred In Hyderabad

Published: Updated On - 11:58 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand transferred three inspectors working in the city.

The transferred inspectors with their new postings are – Mogulla Narender posted as SHO Banjara Hills, Mynam Mattaiah posted with CCS Detective Department Hyderabad and Koratla Nageshwar Rao posted as SHO Marredpally.