Three killed after car crashes into stationary truck in Nizamabad

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to government hospital. The injured person was taken to the hospital.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:39 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Nizamabad: Three persons died on the the spot after their car collided head-on with a truck on the National Highway 63 near Chikkur in the Armoor mandal of the district in the early hours of Saturday.

According to Armoor Station House Officer Suresh Babu, the three – Ramesh, Mohan and Ashok of Nandipet – were traveling from Nandipet to the Kondagattu temple in Jagtial district. When they reached Chikkur, the driver lost control and hit the truck which was coming from the opposite direction.

All of them died on the spot. The police shifted the bodies to the Armoor Government Hospital.

The impact of the accident was such that the front portion of the car was completely crushed under the truck. It took over an hour to take the bodies out from the mangled car. A case was registered and investigation is on.