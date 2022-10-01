Three killed in different road accidents in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:58 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

(Representational Image) Three persons were killed in different road accidents in the city. At Afzalgunj, Mohd Khaja (42), a fruit vendor and resident of Charminar was killed when a lorry hit his motorcycle at MJ Market road

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed in different road accidents in the city. At Afzalgunj, Mohd Khaja (42), a fruit vendor and resident of Charminar was killed when a lorry hit his motorcycle at MJ Market road on Saturday morning.

The victim was going to MJ Market on his bike when a lorry coming from Koti hit his vehicle near metro pillar number 1333 on Jambagh road. He died on the spot. The police booked a case and are investigating.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man murdered by friend over financial dispute

At Pahadishareef, B Shravan Kumar (19) a resident of Shamshabad and a native of Nagarkurnool was killed after his motorcycle skidded on Jalpally road on Friday night. hravan went to Sriram colony in Jalpally to meet his friend and was returning home to Shamshabad when the accident took place. He died on the spot.

In one another accident at Narsingi, Nandan Kumar (38) a resident of Sun City who worked as a lecturer at ISB Gachibowli was killed when an SUV hit his motorcycle. Kumar was going towards his house when the SUV hit his vehicle from behind. He fell on the road and died on the spot. A case is registered by the Narsingi police and investigation going on.