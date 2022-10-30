| Techie From Secunderabad Drowns In Well At Recreational Place In Vikarabad District

Techie from Secunderabad drowns in well at recreational place in Vikarabad district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:34 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

(Representational image). A software engineer from the city drowned in a well at a recreational place in Dharoor mandal of Vikarabad district on Saturday.

Hyderabad: A software engineer from the city drowned in a well at a recreational place in Dharoor mandal of Vikarabad district on Saturday.

According to the police, a group of persons had come to a camp site of an adventure club located at Gandamguda village in Dharoor mandal of Vikarabad district.

On Saturday, the deceased, Sai a resident of Secunderabad went near a well as part of a game and fell down in the well. “It is not known if he had jumped or fell down in the well. It happened during the course of the game and on information we reached the spot and retrieved the man,” said Dharoor police.

He was shifted to a private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. A case is booked and investigation going on.