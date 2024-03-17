| Three Killed In Road Accident In Jagtial

Three killed in road accident in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 10:39 AM

Jagtial: Three persons died in a road accident that took place on the Jagtial-Nizamabad main road near Venkatapur of Korutla mandal on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred when a bike traveling to Metpalli from Jagtial side rammed a parked lorry on the outskirts of Venkatapur at around 6.30 am.

While two persons died on the spot, the third breathed his last while being shifted to hospital. Construction masons Venu, Srikanth and Venkatesh died in the accident.

A resident of Muthyampet of Mallial mandal, Venu along with his assistants Srikanth and Venkatesh were proceeding to Metpalli for work.

Police shifted the bodies to hospital for postmortem.