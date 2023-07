| Three Officers From Telangana Appointed To Indian Police Services

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:54 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

The three officers will remain on probation for a period of one year and will undergo induction training.

Hyderabad: The union Ministry of Home Affairs appointed three officers working in Telangana to the Indian Police Services on promotion.

The officers are R Venkateshwarlu, Ch. Srinivas and D Muralidhar.

The three officers will remain on probation for a period of one year and will undergo induction training, the MHA stated.