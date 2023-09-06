Three persons transporting ganja arrested; 120 kg contrabrand seized

The arrested persons are Cherukupally Srikanth (24) of Yadadri Bhuvanigiri district and Srinivas Prem Kumar (36) and John Judson (26) of Tamil Nadu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Rajendranagar) along with Mokila police arrested three persons who were transporting ganja, on Wednesday. The police seized 120 kg of ganja, two cars and four mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons are Cherukupally Srikanth (24) of Yadadri Bhuvanigiri district and Srinivas Prem Kumar (36) and John Judson (26) of Tamil Nadu. Another person Venky of Andhra Pradesh is absconding.

According to the DCP (Shamshabad), R Jagadeshwar Reddy, the prime suspect Srikanth was previously involved in several property offences reported in the State and was arrested. During his term in jail, he met with the other two suspects and the trio planned to transport ganja from AP to Tamil Nadu and sell it in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

“Srikanth went to Vijayawada, took a car on rent and then headed to Malkangiri forest in AP where he purchased the contraband from Venky. He was bringing the ganja in his car while John and Prem Kumar were piloting the car in another vehicle to check police presence on the route,” said Jagadeshwar Reddy.

On information, the Cyberabad SOT along with the Mokila police caught them during vehicle checking. A case was registered against them at Mokila police station.

Also Read 125 kilograms of ganja seized, two held in Hyderabad