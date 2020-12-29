Three students held with hashish oil in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:00 pm

Hyderabad: Ahead of New Year’s Eve, the Rachakonda Police Special Operation Team busted a drug peddling racket and arrested three students here late on Monday night. Police seized 1.5 litres of hashish oil worth Rs.4.8 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Ch.Sandeep alias Sunny (22) and Shinde Saicharan (21), both students from Yousufguda and Y Naveen Sagar (21), a student from Film Nagar. One suspect, Uday (22), a supplier from Araku of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was absconding.

Sandeep, Saicharan and Naveen were friends and students of a degree college in Ameerpet. Police said they were addicted to marijuana and Hashish oil. Since selling marijuana had become difficult in recent times, instead transporting its solid form, drug peddlers started selling Hashish oil, as it also facilitates them for easy transportation from Visakhapatnam agency area.

“The trio planned to purchase it directly from suppliers from agency areas in Araku for self-consumption and to sell to customers,” police said, adding that recently, the three went to Araku and purchased 1.5 litres of Hashish oil. They reached Dilsukhnagar on a bus with the contraband, where they were caught by the SOT in a joint operation with the Saroornagar police.

They were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .