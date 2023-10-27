Thummala ditched people of Khammam, BRS: CM KCR

Nageswara Rao quit the BRS earlier this year after being denied a ticket to contest the upcoming polls from Palair.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao lashed out at former Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao saying that despite giving him many opportunities, he did not deliver anything to Khammam district. Nageswara Rao quit the BRS earlier this year after being denied a ticket to contest the upcoming polls from Palair.

Speaking at the Praja Ashirwada Sabha in Palair on Friday, Chandrashekhar Rao said it was Nageswara Rao who ditched the people of Khammam as well as the BRS, and not the other way round as was being claimed by him. He rubbished Nageswara Rao’s claims that injustice was done to him in the BRS. Calling the former MInister an old friend, he reminded that Nageswara Rao lost the 2014 elections to Puvvada Ajay who is now Transport Minister.

“After the BRS came to power, I made him an MLC and gave him the Cabinet berth due to the friendship we shared. When sitting MLA Ramreddy Venkat Reddy passed away in Palair, we wanted to offer a ticket to his wife. But following Thummala’s request, we gave him a ticket for the by-poll. After doing so much, your contribution to the district is a big zero. Now I ask you, did BRS do injustice to Thummala or is it the other way round?” he asked the gathering.

The Chief Minister minced no words calling upon the voters to teach a fitting lesson to political opportunists who switch parties for selfish gains in the upcoming Assembly elections. “Some leaders have turned arrogant and are trying to win the elections by misusing their money power. They have credited me for completing the Bhakta Ramadasu Lift Irrigation Scheme and providing water to Palair constituency. But after being denied tickets and joining the Opposition parties, the same leaders are criticising me for political gains,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao reminded the people that political turncoats were switching parties purely for personal benefits as they had the least concern for the people. He urged voters to reject such leaders failing which the people of the constituency would become ultimate losers in the democratic system.